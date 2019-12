SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Calvary Day boys basketball team made a late comeback to pick up a win over Portal and the girls team’s offense exploded in a 50-point victory over the Panthers Friday afternoon.

Friday’s games marked the first conference matchups for the Cavalier teams in the 2019-20 season.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from the boy’s 57-54 win and the girl’s 66-16 win.