Calvary, Country Day pick up strong wins in girls basketball

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - The Georgia Southern baseball team announced its 2021 schedule on Thursday evening.

Georgia Southern will start its season on Feb. 19 with the first of three home games against Tennessee. The Eagles will host 13 of their first 16 games at J.I. Clements Stadium.

This year's schedule is loaded with games against in-state foes; three against the University of Georgia (March 9-10 and April 6), two against Georgia Tech (March 17 and April 28) and a three-game series against Georgia State (April 1-3).

Sun Belt play will open on the road against the Troy Trojans with a March 19-21 series before returning to Statesboro for a series against Appalachian State on March 26-28.

The regular season concludes on May 22 and the Sun Belt Conference Tournament is from May 25-30.

Last year's Eagles started the season 11-5 with three wins over the Georgia Bulldogs before COVID canceled the season.

Georgia Southern has the full schedule listed on its website.