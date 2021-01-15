Calvary, Country Day pick up strong wins in girls basketball

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – With three weeks left in the girls basketball regular season, teams across the Coastal Empire took to the court looking for a signature win.
Savannah Country Day cruised past Jenkins on its home floor, 49-28. The Hornets started out the game on a 20-4 run and never looked back en route to their eighth win in a row.
Calvary Day went on the road and defeated Savannah Christian, 62-25, to run its overall record to 11-1. The Cavaliers did most of their damage in the second half, outscoring the Raiders 33-9 after the intermission. Junior Mahkayla Premo led the Cavaliers with 17 points, including three first-half three-pointers.
Statesboro swept Brunswick in both boys and girls basketball. The boys used a 15-point run in the first-quarter to pull ahead, winning 59-51. The Blue Devils’ girls team won 45-39 to stay undefeated on the season.
