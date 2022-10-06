SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – It was a good night for a pair of Savannah state title contenders.



The Benedictine Cadets came out strong against Burke County, earning a dominant 28-3 win in a battle of teams ranked in the Top 10 of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Class 4A standings.



BC quarterback Luke Kromenhoek accounted for four touchdowns – two rushing and two passing – in the victory.



“I see constant improvement,” said Benedictine head coach Danny Britt. “That really, really difficult schedule we set up in the beginning of the year paid off. You can see it in some of the things that we are doing.”



“They were a 5-0 team in a big region game and we just came out and did our thing,” Kromenhoek said. “We played them well and did what we were supposed to do.”



Calvary Day defeated Groves, 49-8, at Savannah High Stadium to run its regular season winning streak to 17 games.