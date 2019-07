STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Southern men’s basketball team is gearing up for a trip overseas. At the end of July, head coach Mark Byington and the Eagles will head to Spain to play three games against local teams.

The team plans to take bike tours, go to a Barcelona vs. Arsenal soccer game and experience the culture of each city they visit.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott caught up with Byington to talk about how the guys are preparing and the excitement level headed into the trip.