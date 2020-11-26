Burg notches first win, Eagles roll over Florida National in season opener

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) Just before his Eagles tipped off against Florida National, Brian Burg sat down in a chair courtside and reflected on his journey. After years of working his way up the college basketball ranks, Burg was minutes away from fulfilling a dream and leading a team as head coach.

“They say when you go to a Final Four you have a ‘Final Four’ moment. I have one of those and now I have a head coaching moment” Burg said Wednesday after the Georgia Southern men’s basketball team trounced Florida National 97-65. I was able to sit down in the chair and just embrace and soak everything in. A powerful moment and something I’ll hold on to for the rest of my life.”

Burg’s head coaching debut also marked the first time fans got to see an Eagles lineup full of fresh faces. Of the four Eagles’ players who hit double-digits in points, three of them were taking the court in a Southern jersey for the first time (UTEP transfer Kaden Archie, John A. Logan College transfer Eric Boone, and Panola College transfer Kamari Brown).

Georgia Southern will host Coastal Georgia this coming Saturday at 4 p.m. before a road game against Davidson on Friday, December 11th.

WSAV sports reporter Connor DelPrete brings you the highlights from Hanner Fieldhouse.