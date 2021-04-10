Bulloch Academy’s Rodney Hill commits to Florida State

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Two days after re-opening his recruitment, Rodney Hill seems to have quickly found his new home.

The Bulloch Academy football star announced his commitment to Florida State University on Saturday afternoon.

Hill, a dual-threat option running the ball and catching passes, had verbally committed to the University of Virginia in early March. But, according to Noles 247’s report, Florida State seems to have swayed him with an offer on March 24th.

Before heading to Tallahassee, the rising senior has one more year of high school ball. Hill will look to improve on his junior season in which, according to the website MaxPreps, totaled over 600 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in five games.