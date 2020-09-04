Bulloch Academy knocks off Savannah Country Day in style

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – The Bulloch Academy Gators proved they could hang with the GHSA teams Thursday night, jumping out to an early lead and never trailing against Savannah Country Day in a 35-2 win.

In the season opener for both teams, the Hornets struggled to wrap up on defense and get much of anything going on the offensive end. The Gators, meanwhile, ran the triple option to perfection with prized recruit Rodney Hill leading the way.

Bulloch Academy will face Calvary Day next Friday for the WSAV Blitz Live Game of the Week televised on WSAV-CW. Savannah Country Day will play host to ECI next week.

WSAV sports director Greg Talbott brings you the highlights from Statesboro.