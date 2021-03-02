Bulloch Academy football star Rodney Hill talks about his commitment to University of Virginia

SAVANNAH, G.A. (WSAV) - The gallery at the 2021 Club Car Championship might be significantly louder than last year's.

Savannah's premier golf tournament announced today that general admissions ticket sales would be allowed, although it is not yet known how many people will be allowed in.

Last year, the Championship only allowed members of The Landings golf club on the tournament grounds.

"Literally, my phone has been ringing off the hook like 'please, can you give me a pass?'" said former Armstrong State golfer Shad Tuten. "I'm like 'look, go on the website, you can get the tickets. They are 10 dollars a day and you can come as much as you want to.' But no it's going to be great and I'm really excited."

There will be a mask mandate for everybody who plans on going to the tournament.

The Club Car Championship is part of the Korn Ferry Tour, the PGA's developmental tour. More than three out of four current PGA pros came through the Korn Ferry Tour.