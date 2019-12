ATLANTA, Ga. (WSAV) – The Georgia Bulldogs fell in the SEC Championship for the second straight year, this time at the hands of a superior LSU team, 37-10.

The loss eliminates the Bulldogs from the College Football Playoff equation. Georgia will find out its bowl destination Sunday afternoon.

Check out the field report above for highlights from the game, postgame interviews with players from our area, and analysis with sports director Greg Talbott and weekend sports anchor Connor DelPrete.