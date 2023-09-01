STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Georgia Southern football kicks off this weekend, and Bud Light has unveiled a special edition of its packaging donning the university’s football logo.

The new Eagles cans are available at select retailers in the Statesboro area.

The limited edition packaging comes as part of Bud Light’s newest campaign in which they are sponsoring over 50 college football teams across the country in an effort to “bring easy enjoyment to 21+ college football fans across the country throughout the season.”

The cans also include a QR code that can be scanned for a chance to win a flyover in a private jet at any game of the winner’s choice and limited edition merch to rep their school.