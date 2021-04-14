Bryson’s Bagman: Local golfer forms interesting bond with his caddy

HILTON HEAD, S.c. (WSAV) – Most people would describe golf as an individual sport. Oftentimes, though, the best golfers also have world-class caddies by their side.

When Bluffton’s Bryson Nimmer tees off at the 2021 RBC Heritage, he’ll be joined by his caddie, Jesse Emerick, who knows his game better than most anyone else in the world.

“To me, all I care about is his game,” Emerick explains. “I want to make sure it’s perfect all the time. On my end, too, to develop the relationship.”

Nimmer and Emerick’s connection started approximately a year and a half ago under unusual circumstances. The former Hilton Head Christian and Clemson golf star needed work done on an expensive putter, but no one in Bluffton or the surrounding areas seemed brave enough to take the risk and tweak it. Then, Nimmer stepped through the doors at Club Champion, a club fitting store in Bluffton where Emerick was working at the time.

“I’m a freak for putters,” Emerick remembers. “I said ‘I love fitting putters and I think I’m one of the best putter fitters around. Let’s do it.'”

Emerick made the necessary adjustments and Nimmer left the store, expensive putter fixed and ready for a test run. It appears the next day on the green went well, because Nimmer found Emerick’s number and sent him a text asking for another session.

“I bet you we were on that practice putting green in the [Club Champion] studion from five to nine o’clock,” Emerick says with a smile. “I said ‘this kid wants to play on tour. So let’s get him something perfect.'”

A little more than a year later, Emerick and Nimmer had built a close bond after spending countless hours perfecting the former Clemson golfer’s swing and putting stroke. Nimmer sent another text, this time asking if Emerick if he’d like to be his caddie for the next tournament.

Turns out, it was for the Puerto Rico Open — a PGA Tour Event.

“That’s when I was like ‘Oh he wants me to caddy caddy,'” Emerick explains. “Not just hold his bag.”

“I think that little bit of confidence stood out to me,” Nimmer said, when asked why he picked Emerick to be his full-time caddie. “Showed me he was a confident guy, believed in what he was doing, and believed no matter what he was doing, he could do a good job at it.”

Now, the pair are set to take on their second PGA Tour together. Headed into Thursday’s round and playing in their own backyard, Nimmer and Emerick feel good about their game.

“I know his numbers, I’ve [fixed] his clubs, I know his putting stroke,” Emerick adds. “I feel like that year and a half dynamic we’ve had at the previous employer was huge.”

Emerick, who never tried caddying before meeting Nimmer, is ready to pursue this journey with Nimmer full-time. Where will it take them? Hopefully, more appearances in events like the RBC Heritage.

“He’s got a tool and a way about him where he’s really good on a golfer in helping,” Nimmer says. “I think it’s only going to help me.”