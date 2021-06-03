Bryson Nimmer earns sponsor’s exemption to Palmetto Championship

RIDGELAND, S.c. (WSAV) – Bluffton native Bryson Nimmer has earned a sponsor’s exemption to play in the upcoming Palmetto Championship, per release.
Nimmer has already played in two PGA TOUR events this year, including the RBC Heritage Classic on Hilton Head Island in April. Although he did not make the cut, Nimmer posted an impressive 3-under 68 on the second day of the tournament to rebound from a 9-over 80 on Thursday.
Before competing on the professional tours, Nimmer was a four-time all-ACC selection at Clemson University.
The Palmetto Championship will be held from June 10 to 13 at the Congaree Club in Ridgeland. It is a one-year event in lieu of the RBC Canadian Open, which had to be canceled due to COVID-related border restrictions.
