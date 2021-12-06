Bryan Ellis hired as Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Southern’ football’s newest coordinator is quite familiar with the Eagles new head coach and his family.

Bryan Ellis, who has worked with Clay Helton and Helton’s brother, Tyson, in the past, has been hired as Georgia Southern’s offensive coordinator.

“I’ve been a fan of Georgia Southern my entire life,” Ellis said in a statement. “It’s an honor to be a part of a program with such a winning tradition and I look forward to doing my part in getting this place back to where it belongs.”

Ellis comes from Western Kentucky, where he was the co-offensive coordinator and helped the Hilltoppers put up record numbers on offense in 2021. Western Kentucky heads into its bowl games with the second-highest scoring average in all of college football and lead’s the nation in passing yards per game.

In 2018, before his second stint at Western Kentucky, Ellis was a quarterbacks coach at USC under Helton and worked directly with then-freshman QB JT Daniels.

Hours after news of Ellis’ hiring was released, Georgia Southern announced former Eagles interim head coach Kevin Whitley would be the assistant head coach and cornerbacks coach. Before taking over as interim head coach for the final eight games of the 2021 season, Whitley was midway through his third year as cornerbacks coach for Georgia Southern.

Helton, Ellis, Whitley and general manager of football Ryan Smith are the only four names listed under the ‘Coaches’ tab on the Georgia Southern website.