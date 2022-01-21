Brunswick head coach Sean Pender to take job at North Hall

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – Brunswick football head coach Sean Pender is leaving the Pirates to take the head job at North Hall High School in Gainesville, Georgia.



Offensive line coach Garrett Grady will be elevated to the interim position while Brunswick conducts a search for its next top coach.



Pender came over to the Pirates prior to the 2017 season and spent five seasons at the helm, going a combined 35-21 over the course of his time there. His most successful season with the Pirates came in 2021; they captured a region title and went 10-0 in the regular season before losing to Dacula in the second round of the GHSA playoffs.



Prior to his time in Glynn County, Pender had head coaching stops in Brantley County, Crisp County and Pierce County. He coached UGA quarterback and national champion Stetson Bennett during his time in Blackshear, as well as Bennett’s starting right tackle, Warren McClendon, at Brunswick.



Brunswick has won seven region titles since its football program was established in 1968, but is still looking for its first state championship.