BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – When speaking to WSAV last week, rising Brunswick senior Jayden Drayton said that he enjoyed his visit to Harvard University.



“I like the opportunities they have for me as far as internships and making money right out of college,” Drayton said.



That gut feeling must have been strong because less than a week later, Drayton announced his commitment to the Crimson.

Drayton chose Harvard over offers from Austin Peay, Lehigh and Fordham, among several other schools.



He played a Swiss Army Knife role on the Pirates in 2021, seeing time at running back and wide receiver as well as special teams. Drayton gained 588 total yards while getting in the end zone five times.



Brunswick head coach Garrett Grady told WSAV that he expects to expand Drayton’s role in the offense this season.



Before going off to Harvard, Drayton will play his senior season on a Pirates team looking to defend an undefeated regular season and a region title.