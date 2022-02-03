Brunswick elevates Garrett Grady to head coach

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Georgia Democrats stepped up their criticism of Herschel Walker this week, calling him out for bad business practices and continuing to criticize him for COVID-19 misinformation they say he's spewed over the last two years.

Walker, the former NFL football player and Heisman Trophy winner, has been endorsed by former President Donald Trump and — while facing two other Republicans in the primary — is perceived by many as the presumptive GOP nominee that will face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock in the November election.