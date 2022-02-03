BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WSAV) – The Brunswick Pirates announced the promotion of Garrett Grady to their vacant head football coaching position.
Grady came to Brunswick just prior to the 2017 season along with former head coach Sean Pender. He has spent the last five years working alongside Pender as an offensive line coach and offensive coordinator.
Prior to his time in Brunswick, Grady worked at Pierce County, also alongside Pender.
Pender left Brunswick roughly two weeks ago to take a job at North Hall High School. Grady had been serving as the interim head coach.
Grady is a graduate of Valdosta State University, where he won the Division II national championship as both a player and a coach.
Brunswick elevates Garrett Grady to head coach
