Brian Harman’s dad speaks about his son’s strong Masters showing, preparation for RBC Heritage

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) - The Georgia Southern Eagles' newest home-and-home series is against a semi-familiar foe.

Southern will take on Eastern Michigan, the team they beat in the 2018 Camellia Bowl, in the 2027 and 2029 seasons.

The series is a home-and-home, with the game at Paulson Stadium set to occur on Sept. 25, 2027 and the return game in Ypsilanti, Michigan taking place on Sept. 22, 2029.

Per the language of the contract, each school will pay the other a guarantee of $150,000, due on or before the end of the year in which the game is played.

FBSchedules.com first reported the news.