Breaking down Tormenta FC’s big weekend: Player interviews, trends, game times and more

STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) – It’s shaping up to be an important weekend in Statesboro for both Tormenta FC and Tormenta FC 2. FC sits in second place and takes on third-place Lansing Ignite FC Saturday, while FC 2 will play in the USL League Two semifinal Sunday.

Tormenta FC hopes offense is locked and loaded

After a 180-minute stretch of scoreless soccer, Tormenta FC broke through in a big way. The team netted four goals in a 4-1 route of Orlando City B Wednesday night.

Marco Micaletto scored twice to bring his goal total to six on the year. He’s tied for fifth among all goal scorers in USL League One. Micaletto said he could feel a different energy walking off the pitch Wednesday.

“We’ve created this wave of confidence for ourselves I know the players left yesterday feeling good individually and as a team,” Micaletto explained. “We want to carry on, we have a lot of goals in us and we haven’t showed it so far up until Wednesday. Saturday is another opportunity to go out there and do it again.”

Tormenta FC sits five points behind first-place North Texas SC in the standings. A win Saturday would put some pressure on the leaders and increase the distance between Lansing Ignite FC in third place. Defender Conner Antley was impressed with the team’s recent result and says the best is yet to come.

“We don’t want to just be a good team we want to be a great team,” Antley added. “Wednesday was a taste of that and I hope other teams in the league saw when we execute the game plan the way we want to I think we can beat anyone in the league.”

Saturday’s kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Erk Russell Park in Statesboro.

Tormenta FC 2 on the cusp of a championship berth

Sunday night will mark the biggest game in the Tormenta FC 2 season. Coming off a win against previously unbeaten Brazos Valley Calvary, the team will host the USL League Two Semi-Final against Reading United.

“[GM Darin Van Tassell] came in and was like ‘we are going to host the semifinal’ and we were going crazy,” Luca Mayr, the team’s leading scorer, said. “Our pitch is one of the best fields in the whole country and the way we play is an advantage for us going forward.”

Beating a Reading United team, owner of back-to-back Eastern Conference titles, will be no easy task. FC 2 players say, regardless of the opponent, setting or time of day, they will be ready.

“Every match is a cup final,” defender Jordan Skelton stated. “You don’t worry about the next day or the next match. Whatever the situation is the next match you play is the most important one.”

Sunday’s kickoff is set for 8 p.m. at Erk Russell Park in Statesboro.

Benedictine’s DeLoach makes first professional appearance, impresses teammates

Benedictine’s Tristan DeLoach made his professional debut for Tormenta FC in the 82nd minute of Wednesday’s game against Orlando City B.

“Wednesday night I was talking to out assistant coach Georgia and he said the coolest thing was in the 81st or 82nd minute when John looked over at Tristan and called his name,” Antley said. “His face lit up and he went to put his jersey on he was ready to get on the field. It’s a special moment to make your pro debut and we were so excited for him after the game.”

The sophomore Cadet signed a contract with Tormenta FC in early May and appears to have caught the eyes of his teammates from the moment he stepped on the field.

“In training he dices us up all the time,” Antley added with a smile. “I’m telling you the kid is special. He’s proven he can put minutes in at the pro level. That’s why coach gave him the opportunity last night to play. He does really well and he’s composed on the ball and really technically sound — once he gets some more minutes under him you will be able to see how special of a player he is.”

WSAV’s Connor DelPrete will bring you coverage from both games in this weekend’s newscasts and online.