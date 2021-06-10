Williams’ 1st career HR walks Phillies off over Braves

Philadelphia Phillies’ Luke Williams is welcomed by teammates after his two-run home run during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, June 9, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Phillies won 2-1. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke Williams walked Philadelphia off with his first big league homer, hitting a two-run shot with two outs in the ninth inning to lift the Phillies over the Atlanta Braves 2-1.

The Phillies had just four hits and made 15 straight outs before Andrew McCutchen drew a one-out walk off Will Smith in the ninth.

Pinch-hitter Brad Miller popped out to second, bringing up Williams, who was promoted from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday for his first taste of the majors.

Williams drove an 0-1 slider over the wall in left.

It was the 24-year-old’s first homer in an affiliated game since connecting on Aug. 23, 2019 for Double-A Reading.