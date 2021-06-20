Wainwright pitches 3-hitter, Cards top Braves 9-1 in opener

by: GEORGE HENRY

St. Louis Cardinals’ Tommy Edman, right, steals second base as Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies waits for the ball in the first inning of the first baseball game of a doubleheader Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Adam Wainwright struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter, sending the St. Louis Cardinals over the Atlanta Braves 9-1 in the first game of a day-night doubleheader.

Nolan Arenado and Paul Goldschmidt homered for the Cardinals in the seven-inning game. The 39-year-old Wainwright didn’t allow a hit until the fourth, when Freddie Freeman singled.

It was Wainwright’s 26th career complete game, two of them this season. Wainwright reversed a trend in which he was 1-2 with an 8.20 in four road starts this year.

