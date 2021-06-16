Verdugo, Devers power Red Sox past Braves in 10-8 win

Boston Red Sox’s Alex Verdugo celebrates as he runs the bases on a three-run home run during the eighth inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a tiebreaking, three-run homer off Chris Martin in the eighth inning, Rafael Devers added a three-run homer and drove in four runs and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 10-8.

Xander Bogaerts’ 14th homer made it 6-4 in the fifth inning as Boston improved to 36-4, best in the major leagues when scoring at least four runs. The Red Sox have won four of six overall.

Devers, who went 3 for 5, doubled in the fifth and scored on Hunter Renfroe’s single to make it 7-4.