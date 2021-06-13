Thompson earns 1st major league win, Marlins beat Braves 4-2

Miami Marlins catcher Sandy Leon (7) tags out Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried at home during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, June 12, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Zach Thompson pitched five scoreless innings and earned his first major league win as the Miami Marlins beat the Atlanta Braves 4-2.

Adam Duvall and Lewin Díaz hit solo homers for the Marlins, who beat Atlanta for the second straight game and won their first home series against the Braves since Oct. 1, 2017.

Díaz hit his first major league homer, a pinch-hit shot to start the fifth inning.

Thompson started the planned bullpen game and limited Atlanta to three hits, striking out six in a longer-than-expected outing.

In addition to the victory, Thompson got his first major league hit when he singled in the second.