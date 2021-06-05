Taylor clears bases in 8-run fifth, Dodgers beat Braves 9-5

Los Angeles Dodgers’ Will Smith, right, high-fives Justin Turner (10) and Cody Bellinger, second from left, in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, June 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Chris Taylor hit a bases-loaded double in the eight-run fifth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Atlanta Braves 9-5 in a rematch of last year’s NL Championship Series.

In the teams’ first meeting since the defending World Series champion Dodgers rallied from a 3-1 deficit, Los Angeles sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the fifth, which lasted over 40 minutes.

Braves starter Ian Anderson, facing Los Angeles for the first time in the regular season and the first time since Game 7 of the NLCS, began the unravel in the fifth, walking Taylor and giving up his lone hit, a double by Gavin Lux.