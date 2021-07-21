Tatis, Paddack lead Padres past Braves in twinbill opener

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrate a two-run home run by Tatis against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer, starter Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles and the San Diego Padres beat the Atlanta Braves 3-2 in the first game of a doubleheader.

Tatis went deep in the fifth inning off reliever Shane Greene to make it 3-0. He leads the National League with 29 homers. The All-Star shortstop has eight hits, seven runs scored and six RBIs in his last five games.

San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. gets high fives in the dugout after hitting a two run home run during the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader against ther Atlanta Braves Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta. The Padres won 3-2. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Kyle Muller throws against against the San Diego Padres in the first inning of a baseball game in Atlanta, Wednesday, July 21, 2021. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

San Diego Padres starting pitcher Chris Paddack (59) takes a knee before baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta, GA. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Muller delivers a pitch against the San Diego Padres during the first inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

San Diego Padres third baseman Manny Machado (13) and Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. celebrate a two-run home run by Tatis against the Atlanta Braves in the fifth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Shane Greene (61) throws against the San Diego Padres during the fourth inning in the first game of a baseball doubleheader Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

Paddack worked five scoreless innings, allowing three hits with no walks and one strikeout.

All-Star closer Mark Melancon wrapped it up for the Padres in the seventh, earning his major league-leading 28th save.