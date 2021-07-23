Swanson’s slam powers Braves over Phillies 7-2

Braves

by: KEVIN COONEY

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit his first career grand slam, Orlando Arcia added a solo shot and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-2 on to inch closer in the NL East race.

Charlie Morton allowed two earned runs over six innings and struck out eight in his latest strong start.

Morton has gone six or more innings in six of his last seven starts, with a 2.40 ERA during that stretch.

The Braves closed within four games of the idle New York Mets and tied Philadelphia for second place at 47-48.

  • Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, left, slides into home to score as Philadelphia Phillies catcher Andrew Knapp, right, is unable to catch the throw during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson, right, celebrates with Ozzie Albies after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson rounds the bases after hitting a grand slam during the third inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Bryce Harper reacts as he walks to his position after flying out to end the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Andrew McCutchen, right, reacts to striking out to end the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Braves won 7-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Philadelphia Phillies’ Didi Gregorius, left, celebrates hid run with teammates during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. The Braves won 7-2. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson, right, gives Ozzie Albies, left a high-five following the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Jesse Chavez throws during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
  • Atlanta Braves catcher Kevan Smith, left, celebrates a win with relief pitcher Jesse Chavez, right, during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, Thursday, July 22, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

