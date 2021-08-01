Swanson hits 2 HRs, drives in 7 as Braves beat Brewers 8-1

Atlanta Braves’ Dansby Swanson rounds bases after hitting a grand slam during the bottom of the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Saturday, July 31, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)

ATLANTA (AP) — Dansby Swanson hit a grand slam and a two-run shot and drove in a career-high seven runs to lead the Atlanta Braves to an 8-1 win over the Milwaukee Brewers.

Swanson had three hits, including the slam in the seventh off John Curtiss. He broke a 1-1 tie with his two-run homer off Brandon Woodruff in the sixth. Swanson’s single in the fourth tied the game at 1-all. Swanson has set a career-high with 20 homers, matching the Braves’ franchise record for a shortstop.

Denis Menke hit 20 homers in 1964 for the Milwaukee Braves.

