Soto’s go-ahead homer sends Nationals past Braves, 4-2

by: CHARLES ODUM

  • Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin is ejected after hitting Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman with a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Home plate umpire Lance Barksdale awards Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman first base after he was hit by a pitch by Washington Nationals starting pitcher Sean Nolin, who was ejected during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint delivers in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas (28) steals second base as the ball gets away from Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Nolin works in the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals first baseman Josh Bell (19) follows through on a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves left fielder Adam Duvall (14) hits a solo home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals' Lane Thomas (28) is safe at first base as Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) handles the wild throw from third baseman Austin Riley in the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals' Juan Soto hits a solo home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman waits as Washington Nationals' Juan Soto runs the bases on a solo home run during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Washington Nationals' Juan Soto celebrates his home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh during the seventh inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
  • Washington Nationals' Juan Soto steals second base during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Washington Nationals relief pitcher Kyle Finnegan works against the Atlanta Braves during the ninth inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • The umpiring crew meets before ejecting Washington Nationals pitcher Sean Nolin, left, after he hit Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman with aa pitch during the first inning of a baseball game Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker argues with umpire Ted Barrett (65) during the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint (62) is removed by manager Brian Snitker during the fourth inning of the team's baseball game against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Juan Soto crushed a go-ahead homer in the seventh inning and the Washington Nationals relied on their bullpen after Sean Nolin’s first-inning ejection to take a 4-2 win over the Atlanta Braves.

Soto’s 462-foot drive off Richard Rodriguez landed about halfway up the seats in right-center and snapped a 2-all tie.

The Braves began the night 2 1/2 games ahead of second-place Philadelphia in the NL East.

Nolin was ejected after only eight pitches.

The left-hander threw a pitch behind Freddie Freeman before hitting Freeman with the next delivery.

Braves closer Will Smith hit Soto with a pitch on Tuesday night.

