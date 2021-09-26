Soler, Braves win 10-8 in 10 innings to eliminate Padres

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler gestures to the sky as he nears home plate after hitting a three run home run against the San Diego Padres in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Derrick Tuskan)

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jorge Soler hit a go-ahead double with one out in the 10th inning for his fourth RBI, and the Atlanta Braves won 10-8 to keep their 1 1/2-game lead in the NL East while eliminating the San Diego Padres from playoff contention.

The Padres were one out from a win in regulation when Eddie Rosario hit a tying single off major league saves leader Mark Melancon, who was trying for his 39th.

Soler, who hit a three-run homer in the sixth, then helped seal the biggest collapse in Padres history with his hit off Daniel Hudson. Ozzie Albies added a sacrifice fly.