Soler, Anderson power Braves past Marlins 6-2

Atlanta Braves outfielders Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Guillermo Heredia, from left, celebrate the team’s 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Jorge Soler had a two-run single during a five-run fifth inning, Ian Anderson tied a career high with nine strikeouts and the Atlanta Braves beat the Miami Marlins 6-2.

The comeback victory was the Braves’ 35th this season and their second in two nights. They began the game two off the NL lead of San Francisco and Cincinnati.

Atlanta Braves outfielders Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson and Guillermo Heredia, from left, celebrate the team’s 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins in a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez drops his bat after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Will Smith works against the Miami Marlins during the ninth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley slides to score against the Miami Marlins during the eighth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, center, celebrates the 6-2 win over the Miami Marlins with Dansby Swanson (7) after a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez, right, celebrates with Bryan De La Cruz (77) after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson works against the Miami Marlins during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Miami Marlins pitcher Trevor Rogers works against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman swings for an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Guillermo Heredia is hit by a pitch from Miami Marlins’ Trevor Rogers during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Miami Marlins’ Jesus Sanchez celebrates after hitting a two-run home run off Atlanta Braves pitcher Ian Anderson during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler hits a single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. There was an error, and three runs scored, and Soler advanced to second. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Ehire Adrianza flips his bat after hitting an RBI single against the Miami Marlins during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta, which has won four of five following a 3-8 stretch, padded its lead to 4½ games over Philadelphia in the NL East. Miami, 16½ games back in the division standings, had won four of six.