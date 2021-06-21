Smyly, Acuña fuel Braves past Cards for doubleheader split

Braves

by: GEORGE HENRY

Posted: / Updated:

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. swings for a home run off St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Kwang Hyun Kim in the third inning of the second baseball game of a doubleheader on Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Drew Smyly didn’t allow a hit until the sixth inning, Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 100th career homer and the Atlanta Braves earned a split of a day-night doubleheader with a 1-0 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals.

Paul Goldschmidt reached on an infield single with two out in the sixth when second baseman Ozzie Albies fielded the ball in shallow right field and made a wide throw to first.

In the first game, Adam Wainwright struck out 11 and pitched a three-hitter, sending the Cardinals to a 9-1 victory.

