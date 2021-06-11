Segura’s 2-run single in 10th lifts Phillies over Braves 4-3

by: ROB MAADDI

Philadelphia Phillies’ Jean Segura follows through after hitting a game-winning two-run single off Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Martin during the 10th inning of a baseball game, Thursday, June 10, 2021, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jean Segura hit a two-run single high off the left-field fence in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Philadelphia Phillies rallied to beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.

Freddie Freeman hit a solo homer off closer Hector Neris with one out in the ninth to tie it and the Braves scored two runs off Jose Alvarado on a wild pitch and passed ball in the 10th.

But Alec Bohm’s RBI single off Chris Martin in the bottom half cut it to 3-2.

Odubel Herrera followed with a double down the left-field line.

Segura then hit a drive to deep left-center.

He slowly jogged around first and watched Herrera dive headfirst across the plate for the winning run.

