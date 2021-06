Atlanta Braves’ Jesse Chavez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Thursday, June 24, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Tony Santillan earned his first career victory and collected his first career hit, and Nick Castellanos hit a two-run homer to help the Cincinnati Reds beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3.

Santillan doubled in the third at the plate and allowed one run through six innings.

Freddie Freeman and Ozzie Albies homered for Atlanta. Jesse Chavez took the loss.