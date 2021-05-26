Sandoval has 3 hits in return to Boston, Braves win 3-1

by: JIMMY GOLEN

Atlanta Braves’ Pablo Sandoval watches his single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox to lead Atlanta to a 3-1 win over Boston.

Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble for the Braves. Sandoval was released in 2017 midway through the five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston.

He was booed for every at-bat.

But he responded with singles in his first three plate appearances before he grounded out meekly to third to start the eighth.

Morton retired the last 13 batters he faced.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

