Sandoval has 3 hits in return to Boston, Braves win 3-1

BOSTON (AP) — Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox to lead Atlanta to a 3-1 win over Boston.
Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble for the Braves. Sandoval was released in 2017 midway through the five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston.
He was booed for every at-bat.
But he responded with singles in his first three plate appearances before he grounded out meekly to third to start the eighth.
Morton retired the last 13 batters he faced.