Sandoval has 3 hits in return to Boston, Braves win 3-1

Atlanta Braves’ Pablo Sandoval watches his single during the second inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, Tuesday, May 25, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON (AP) — Pablo Sandoval had three hits in his first game at Fenway Park since his disastrous tenure with the Red Sox to lead Atlanta to a 3-1 win over Boston.

Charlie Morton pitched out of early trouble for the Braves. Sandoval was released in 2017 midway through the five-year, $95 million contract he signed with Boston.

He was booed for every at-bat.

But he responded with singles in his first three plate appearances before he grounded out meekly to third to start the eighth.

Morton retired the last 13 batters he faced.