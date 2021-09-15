Rodgers, Story go deep, Rockies beat Braves 5-4

Braves

by: GEORGE HENRY

Posted: / Updated:
  • Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Jon Gray (55) delivers to an Atlanta Braves batter in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) drives in a run with a base hit in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story (27) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story celebrates in the dugout after hitting a solo home run in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) touches helmets with first base coach Eric Young Sr. (2) after an RBI single in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) slides into second before being tagged out in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Colorado Rockies second baseman Garrett Hampson (1) rounds the bases on his way to a triple in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley (27) is safe at first base as Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) handles the wild throw from shortstop Trevor Story in the sixth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Touki Toussaint (62) works against the Colorado Rockies in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies (1) kneels at second base after being caught stealing in the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • The Atlanta Braves watch from the dugout in the ninth inning of their 5-4 loss to Colorado Rockies in a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves' Adam Duvall (14) rounds third base after hitting a two-run home run in the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
  • Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) drives in a run with a base hit in the first inning of a baseball game against the Colorado Rockies Tuesday, Sept. 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Brendan Rodgers hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the fifth inning, Trevor Story went deep in the second and the Colorado Rockies held on to beat the Atlanta Braves 5-4.

Jon Gray pitched five innings as the Rockies, far back in the NL West standings, moved to 22-51 on the road coming off a four-game series win at Philadelphia.

NL East-leading Atlanta, going for its fourth straight division title, began the night with a 4 1/2-game lead over Philadelphia.

The Braves had won five of seven.

Atlanta put two on in the ninth inning before Carlos Estévez got Jorge Soler to pop out for his eighth save in 13 chances.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WSAV Blitz Twitter

Trending Stories