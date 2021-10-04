Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs

Atlanta Braves outfielders, from left to right, Eddie Rosario (8), Guillermo Heredia and Adam Duvall (14) celebrate at the end of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets in the final regular season game for both teams.

Syndergaard allowed two runs, including a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler, in his one scheduled inning. It was Syndergaard’s second start after returning from Tommy John surgery.

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler (12) is congratulated by third base coach Ron Washington, right, after hitting a home run off New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley swings for an RBI single off New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

New York Mets catcher Patrick Mazeika waits for the ball as Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies scores behind him in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves pitcher Charlie Morton works against the New York Mets in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Brave mascot ‘Blooper’ follows Braves’ Adam Duvall (14) off the field at the end of a baseball game against the New York Mets Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies, right, throws over New York Mets’ Jonathan Villar (1) to complete a double play in the fifth inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Mets’ Jose Peraza was out at first base. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Jorge Soler celebrates as he runs the bases after hitting a home run off New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

Atlanta Braves’ Orlando Arcia, top, prepares to throw over New York Mets’ Michael Conforto (30) to complete a double play in the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. Mets’ Pete Alonso was out at first base. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

The Mets were held to three hits. They suffered one final letdown in their disappointing season.

The NL East champion Braves won the season series 10-9.