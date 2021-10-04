Riley drives in 2, Braves beat Mets 5-0, head to playoffs

Braves

Atlanta Braves outfielders, from left to right, Eddie Rosario (8), Guillermo Heredia and Adam Duvall (14) celebrate at the end of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Austin Riley drove in two runs with two hits and the Atlanta Braves looked postseason ready in a 5-0 win over Noah Syndergaard and the New York Mets in the final regular season game for both teams.

Syndergaard allowed two runs, including a leadoff homer to Jorge Soler, in his one scheduled inning. It was Syndergaard’s second start after returning from Tommy John surgery.

The Mets were held to three hits. They suffered one final letdown in their disappointing season.

The NL East champion Braves won the season series 10-9.

