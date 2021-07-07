Check the latest forecast

Reynolds’ walk-off walk gives Pirates 2-1 win over Braves

Braves

by: JOHN PERROTTO

Posted: / Updated:

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier, center, scores next to Atlanta Braves catcher Kevan Smith (52) during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The umpire is John Bacon. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

PITTSBRUGH (AP) — Bryan Reynolds drew a four-pitch walk from a Tyler Matzek, forcing in the winning run in the ninth inning and giving the Pittsburgh Pirates a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves and a three-game winning streak.

Rookie Rodolfo Castro, recalled from Double-A Altoona before the game, worked an eight-pitch walk from Matzek leading off.

Adam Frazier slapped a single though a big hole at shortstop that was vacated because of an infield shift, and Ke’Bryan Hayes on a full count and Reynolds got the second game-ending RBI of his career.

Matzek threw just eight of 20 pitches for strikes.

  • Pittsburgh Pirates’ John Nogowski, left, congratulates Ben Gamel after Gamel hit a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton, right, congratulates Ben Gamel after Gamel hit a two-run home run against the Atlanta Braves in the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates’ John Nogowski hits an RBI-single against the Atlanta Braves in the sixth inning of a baseball game Monday, July 5, 2021, in Pittsburgh. (Matt Freed/Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via AP)
  • Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Ian Anderson delivers during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl delivers during the second inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates’ Adam Frazier, center, scores next to Atlanta Braves catcher Kevan Smith (52) during the third inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. The umpire is John Bacon. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates’ John Nogowski (69) loses the grip on the bat during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
  • Atlanta Braves’ Orlando Arcia, right, celebrates with Kevan Smith as he returns to the dugout after hitting a solo home run off Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Chad Kuhl during the fifth inning of a baseball game in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, July 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

