Peralta blanks Braves, bullpen falters, Brewers survive 10-9

Milwaukee Brewers’ Kolten Wong and Luis Urias fumble the ball as Atlanta Braves’ Pablo Sandoval slides safely into second during the seventh inning of a baseball game Sunday, May 16, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Freddy Peralta struck out eight over six scoreless innings, Avisail Garcia homered and the Milwaukee Brewers blew most of an 8-0 lead before holding on to beat the Atlanta Braves 10-9.

J.P. Feyereisen relieved Peralta to start the seventh.

He retired one batter before allowed two walks and two infield singles to make it 8-2.

Brent Suter came in and, after two fielder’s-choice grounders that resulted in zero outs, surrendered a grand slam to center by NL MVP Freddie Freeman that made it 8-7.

The Brewers got some insurance with Lorenzo Cain’s two-run single in the seventh.

Josh Hader worked the ninth for his ninth save.