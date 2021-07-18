Pederson hits 2-run HR as Fried, Braves shut out Rays 9-0

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in his first start with Atlanta, Max Fried had a two-run double among three hits while throwing seven dominant innings, and the Braves shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 9-0.
Fried did not allow a baserunner to reach second base. The left-hander gave up four hits with one walk and had seven strikeouts. Fried’s career-high three hits included the two-run double in a six-run fourth inning.
Pederson, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, hit leadoff and started in right field, filling roles held by Ronald Acuña Jr. before his season-ending knee injury on July 10.