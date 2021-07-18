Pederson hits 2-run HR as Fried, Braves shut out Rays 9-0

Atlanta Braves’ Max Fried hits a two-run double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a two-run homer in his first start with Atlanta, Max Fried had a two-run double among three hits while throwing seven dominant innings, and the Braves shut out the Tampa Bay Rays 9-0.

Fried did not allow a baserunner to reach second base. The left-hander gave up four hits with one walk and had seven strikeouts. Fried’s career-high three hits included the two-run double in a six-run fourth inning.

Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson catches a fly ball to retire Tampa Bay Rays’ Randy Arozarena in the second inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Josh Fleming delivers in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried delivers to a Tampa Bay Rays batter in the first inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Newly acquired Braves outfielder Joc Pederson, left, and catcher Stephen Vogt talk in the dugout during a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Joc Pederson follows through on a two-run home run in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Brett Phillips (35) cannot get to a ball hit for an RBI-double by Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies in the fourth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies drives in a run with a double in the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves right fielder Joc Pederson catches a fly ball hit by Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Wander Franco in the sixth inning of a baseball game Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Umpire David Rackley (86) inspects Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried’s glove before a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Former Atlanta Braves player and baseball Hall of Fame member Chipper Jones, left, and his wife Taylor watch a baseball game between the Braves and the Tampa Bay Rays, Saturday, July 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Pederson, acquired in a trade with the Chicago Cubs on Thursday, hit leadoff and started in right field, filling roles held by Ronald Acuña Jr. before his season-ending knee injury on July 10.