Pederson, Contreras HRs power Braves past Mets 6-5

ATLANTA (AP) — Joc Pederson hit a solo homer off Carlos Carrasco in the third inning, William Contreras went deep with a two-run shot off Carrasco in the fourth and the Atlanta Braves beat the New York Mets 6-5.

Two nights after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves had three regulars in the lineup: first baseman Freddie Freeman, shortstop Dansby Swanson and left fielder Eddie Rosario.

Manager Brian Snitker said the everyday lineup will be back on the field for Sunday’s regular season finale.

The NL East champion Braves have won seven of eight. Jonathan Villar grounded out with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game.