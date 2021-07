San Diego Padres’ Fernando Tatis Jr. scores on a wild pitch past Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryse Wilson during the first inning in the second baseball game of a doubleheader Wednesday, July 21, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

ATLANTA (AP) — The second game of a split doubleheader between the San Diego Padres and Atlanta Braves was suspended by rain in the middle of the fifth inning.

The game will resume at a date yet to be determined.

San Diego was leading 5-4 when the game was called after a 3-hour, 3-minute delay.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a two-run homer and starting pitcher Chris Paddack reversed his recent struggles as the Padres won the opener 3-2.