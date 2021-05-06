Ozuna hits grand slam, Braves beat Nats in Fried’s return

Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna celebrates as he runs the bases on a grand slam during the third inning of the team’s baseball game against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park, Wednesday, May 5, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Marcell Ozuna hit Atlanta’s third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his return from the injured list, and the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3.

Fried allowed one run and four hits, lowering his ERA from 11.45 to 8.44.

He had been sidelined since April 14 with a strained right hamstring.

Rookie William Contreras hit his first career homer for the Braves in his third start, replacing the injured Travis d’Arnaud at catcher.

The Braves have won seven of nine at Washington dating to last season.

Erick Fedde took the loss.