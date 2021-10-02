Nimmo 2 HRs, leads Megill, Mets over Braves 4-3

New York Mets’ Francisco Lindor (12) slides to score past Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras in the fourth inning of a baseball game Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

ATLANTA (AP) — Brandon Nimmo hit two solo home runs, Tylor Megill allowed one hit in five scoreless innings and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3, snapping the NL East champions’ six-game winning streak.

One night after clinching their fourth straight division title, the Braves played just three regulars, second baseman Ozzie Albies, left fielder Eddie Rosario and Austin Riley, who moved from third to first base.

Megill didn’t allow a first hit until Albies singled to center with one out in bottom of the fourth. Nimmo homered in the fifth and again in the seventh.