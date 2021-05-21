Newman, Frazier push Pirates past Braves 6-4 in 10 innings

Pittsburgh Pirates’ Ben Gamel (18) scores on an Adam Frazier single during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, May 20, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Kevin Newman hit a tiebreaking single in the 10th inning, Adam Frazier had four hits and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Atlanta Braves 6-4.

With the score 4-all and Ben Gamel starting the 10th on second base under the pandemic extra-innings rule, Frazier singled Gamel to third off Jacob Webb and Newman singled for a 5-4 lead.

Gregory Polanco added a sacrifice fly off Grant Dayton.

Atlanta, winner of the last three NL East titles, has lost seven of 10 and dropped to fourth place at 20-24.