Muller gets 1st career win, Braves beat Reds 4-0 for split

Atlanta Braves’ Kyle Muller throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, Ronald Acuña Jr. and Austin Riley hit solo homers, and the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-0 to split a four-game series.

Muller was recalled from Triple-A Gwinnett before the game to make his second career start.

He retired the first seven batters he faced and cruised through five scoreless innings, allowing one hit with a career-high nine strikeouts.

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. slides to make a catch for an out on a ball hit by Cincinnati Reds’ Jonathan India during the first inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Atlanta Braves’ Kyle Muller throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Atlanta Braves’ Guillermo Heredia reacts after being hit by a pitch from Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Mahle during the third inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. celebrates with teammates in the dugout after scoring a run during the third inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Atlanta Braves’ Abraham Almonte, left, is forced out at second base as Cincinnati Reds’ Jonathan India, right, fields the ball and throws to first base during the fourth inning of a baseball game in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts as he avoids a pitch during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts while running the bases after hitting a solo home run during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds in Cincinnati, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Five relievers followed Muller, with only Shane Greene allowing a hit, to complete the two-hitter.

Ender Inciarte’s catch against the wall in center robbed Joey Votto of an extra-base hit off Greene in the eighth.