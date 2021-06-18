Morton takes no-hitter into 7th, Braves beat Cardinals 4-0

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — Charlie Morton didn’t allow a hit until the seventh inning and took a shutout into the eighth, lifting the Atlanta Braves over the St. Louis Cardinals 4-0.

Morton gave up his first hit when Paul Goldschmidt lined a single to left-center with one out, but the right-hander followed by getting Nolan Arenado to pop up and struck out Tyler O’Neill.

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant works in the first inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. steals second base in the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Ronald Acuna Jr. reacts after a video review confirmed he was safe with a steal of second base in the sixth inning of the team’s baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

St. Louis Cardinals’ Nolan Arenado walks back to the dugout after striking out to end the Cardinals’ half of the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies runs to third base wafter hitting an RBI-triple in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant fields a ball hit to him by Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman in the third inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against the St. Louis Cardinals batter during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. Morton took a no-hitter into the seventh inning. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a St. Louis Cardinals batter in the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher John Gant delivers in the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against the St. Louis Cardinals during the seventh inning of a baseball game Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Atlanta. Morton to a no-hitter into the seventh. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

He allowed singles to Matt Carpenter and pinch-hitter José Rondón in the eighth and was pulled with two outs.

Atlanta led 1-0 in the fifth on Guillermo Heredia’s third homer.

Ozzie Albies had an RBI triple in the sixth, and Abraham Almonte followed with an RBI double to make it 3-0.