Morton sharp, Acuña restrained after HBP, Braves top Marlins

Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman gets a hug from Pablo Sandoval after Freeman hit a home run during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

MIAMI (AP) — Charlie Morton pitched seven innings of two-hit ball, Ronald Acuña Jr. was restrained after being plunked by another Marlins pitcher and the Atlanta Braves beat Miami 5-0.

Freddie Freeman homered and Austin Riley doubled and tripled for the Braves. Ozzie Albies and Dansby Swanson each had two hits and an RBI.

Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Morton delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins right fielder Adam Duvall (14) watches as a fan attempts to catch a home run hit by Atlanta Braves’ Freddie Freeman during the first inning of a baseball game Friday, July 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Miami Marlins’ Anthony Bass delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves, Friday, July 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The 37-year-old Morton struck out seven and walked two. Morton allowed one Miami runner to reach third base, but Joe Panik was stranded after Jazz Chisholm Jr. flew out to center field and ended the third inning.