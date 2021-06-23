Morton earns 100th win, Stroman hurt as Braves blank Mets

Atlanta Braves’ Charlie Morton delivers a pitch during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Mets Tuesday, June 22, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK (AP) — Charlie Morton struck out 11 in seven innings of one-hit ball for his 100th major league win, and the Atlanta Braves beat the banged-up New York Mets 3-0 for their second consecutive shutout against the slumping NL East leaders.

Mets starter Marcus Stroman exited in the second inning with a sore left hip, the latest blow to a depleted team decimated by pitching injuries lately.

Dansby Swanson hit a three-run homer in the third.

The punchless Mets managed only two hits — an infield single by pinch-hitting pitcher Jerad Eickhoff in the fifth and a two-out double by James McCann in the ninth.

