McCann, Lindor come through, Mets rally past Braves 4-3

New York Mets’ James McCann (33) celebrates in the dugout after hitting a three-run home run during the seventh inning of the team’s baseball game against the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday, June 29, 2021 in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) — James McCann hit a tying three-run homer off Charlie Morton in the four-run seventh inning, Francisco Lindor followed four batters later by singling in the go-ahead run off A.J. Minter, and the New York Mets beat the Atlanta Braves 4-3.

Morton had pitched 20 2/3 consecutive scoreless innings before McCann took him deep into the seats in left-center with no outs to make it 3-all.

Minter entered and gave up a one-out double to pinch-hitter José Peraza and a two-out single by Lindor to put the Mets up 4-3.

Ozzie Albies hit a three-run homer off New York starter Tylor Megill for the three-time defending NL East champion Braves, who fell 5½ games back in the division.