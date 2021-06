Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Max Fried (54) throws Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer (27) out at first base after a ground ball in the third inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 6, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

ATLANTA (AP) — Max Fried outpitched Trevor Bauer, and the Atlanta Braves beat Los Angeles 4-2 to take two of three in the first meeting of the teams since the Dodgers rallied to win last year’s NL Championship Series.

Albert Pujols hit his 671st home run and had two hits and two RBIs for the Dodgers.

He homered leading off the ninth against closer Will Smith, who regrouped to get his 11th save in 11 chances. Ender Inciarte had a hit and drove in two runs for the Braves.