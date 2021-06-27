Luis Castillo strong again as Reds beat Braves 4-1

Cincinnati Reds’ Tyler Stephenson high-fives teammates ini the dugout after hitting a solo home run during the eighth inning of a baseball game against the Atlanta Braves in Cincinnati, Saturday, June 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

CINCINNATI (AP) — Luis Castillo pitched seven scoreless innings and Jesse Winker homered before departing with a hip injury, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Castillo permitted six hits, struck out six and walked two while improving to 2-2 with a 1.71 ERA in five June starts. The right-hander posted a 7.22 ERA through his first 11 starts of the year.

Winker was 0 for 7 in the series before connecting for his 18th homer in the first.

He left in the fifth with a right hip contusion after making a diving attempt for Ronald Acuna Jr.’s double in the fourth.